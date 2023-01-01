Lasagna in South Buffalo
South Buffalo restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Large Lasagna
|$28.00
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
|Small Lasagna
|$19.99
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
|Sheet Lasagna
|$48.00
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza - South Park Just Pizza & Wing Co
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|LG Lasagna
|$26.10
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
|MED Lasagna
|$19.50
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust