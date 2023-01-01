Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in South Buffalo

Go
South Buffalo restaurants
Toast

South Buffalo restaurants that serve lasagna

Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Lasagna$28.00
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
Small Lasagna$19.99
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
Sheet Lasagna$48.00
Our homemade pizza sauce with ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with romano and mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza - South Park Just Pizza & Wing Co

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
LG Lasagna$26.10
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
MED Lasagna$19.50
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
More about Just Pizza - South Park Just Pizza & Wing Co

Browse other tasty dishes in South Buffalo

Steak Quesadillas

Souvlaki

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Steak Tacos

Chicken Fried Steaks

Garlic Bread

Map

More near South Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 3.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston