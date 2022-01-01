Westside restaurants you'll love
More about Community Beer Works
Community Beer Works
520 7th Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Bills Vintage Sweater - 4 Pack
|$14.99
Oat Cream IPA / 7.6% / Not only is his garage a fantastic spot to watch the game, but Bill’s collection of vintage sweaters is second to none. Try this soft and smooth, hazy wonder on for size and let loads of juicy hops and flaked oats float you down a stream of future nostalgia. Let’s Go!
|Buffaloasis 6-Pack
|$10.99
Tropical IPA / 6.5% / Escape to a warmer time in your mind with our new seasonal IPA. Brewed with Golden Promise malt and flaked wheat, then hopped with Citra, El Dorado, and Azacca to create a juicy, tropical fruit bomb of an IPA. Close your eyes,the beach isn’t too far off. Enjoy!
|Alpaca Sweater 4-Pack
|$14.99
Spiced Porter / 6.7% / Alpaca Sweater is a rich and roasty porter with a twist. A medium hop bitterness helps to express chocolate and roasted malt character while Vietnamese cinnamon and ginger balance notes of caramel and coffee that unravel into a perfectly spiced holiday treat.
More about Mister Sizzle's
FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mister Sizzle's
346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Saucy Cowboy
|$12.00
Brioche Roll, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Pickle
|Mister Fun Guy
|$10.00
Brioche Roll, Beef Patty, Provolone, Sautéed Mushroom, Onion, Mayo
|Butter Burger
|$9.25
Brioche Roll, Beef Patty, Butter, American Cheese, Sautéed Onion