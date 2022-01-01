Westside restaurants you'll love

Westside restaurants
Toast

Westside's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Latin American
Must-try Westside restaurants

Community Beer Works image

 

Community Beer Works

520 7th Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bills Vintage Sweater - 4 Pack$14.99
Oat Cream IPA / 7.6% / Not only is his garage a fantastic spot to watch the game, but Bill’s collection of vintage sweaters is second to none. Try this soft and smooth, hazy wonder on for size and let loads of juicy hops and flaked oats float you down a stream of future nostalgia. Let’s Go!
Buffaloasis 6-Pack$10.99
Tropical IPA / 6.5% / Escape to a warmer time in your mind with our new seasonal IPA. Brewed with Golden Promise malt and flaked wheat, then hopped with Citra, El Dorado, and Azacca to create a juicy, tropical fruit bomb of an IPA. Close your eyes,the beach isn’t too far off. Enjoy!
Alpaca Sweater 4-Pack$14.99
Spiced Porter / 6.7% / Alpaca Sweater is a rich and roasty porter with a twist. A medium hop bitterness helps to express chocolate and roasted malt character while Vietnamese cinnamon and ginger balance notes of caramel and coffee that unravel into a perfectly spiced holiday treat.
More about Community Beer Works
Mister Sizzle's image

FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mister Sizzle's

346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Saucy Cowboy$12.00
Brioche Roll, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Pickle
Mister Fun Guy$10.00
Brioche Roll, Beef Patty, Provolone, Sautéed Mushroom, Onion, Mayo
Butter Burger$9.25
Brioche Roll, Beef Patty, Butter, American Cheese, Sautéed Onion
More about Mister Sizzle's
Mi Isla image

 

Mi Isla

995 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mi Isla
