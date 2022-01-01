Go
The Buffalo Rose

The Buffalo Rose has been the pulse of Golden since 1859. We are a full service bar and restaurant offering regionally inspired American cuisine with a heavy Latin flair.
Over the past 160 years, The Rose has been many things to millions of locals and visitors alike. The Buffalo Rose is now widely recognized as one of the best restaurants in the west Denver metro area and a world class destination event venue.

1119 Washington Ave.

HH BURGER$10.00
Location

Golden CO

Sunday9:45 am - 10:15 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 12:15 am
Saturday9:45 am - 12:15 am
