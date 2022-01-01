Buffalo Soul Catering

Go
If you're looking for a dinner party restaurant with great food and memorable entertainment, you need to check out Buffalo Soul, a family-owned restaurant in Buffalo, NY.

454 Pearl St • $$

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)

Popular Items

Candied Yams - Reg$5.00
Steak & Sausage Sub - Whole$17.00
Our steak hoagie paired with diced mild beef sausage
Chicken Wing Dip 8oz$9.00
Served with Doritos
Cheesecake$6.00
Fried Haddock Dinner$17.00
Cornmeal breaded with our house made fish fry & spice blend. Golden fried to perfection
Deep Fried Porkchops$15.00
Two deep fried center cut pork chops. Served with a choice of 2 sides.
Chicken "Soulwich"$12.50
Key To Our Soul Fried Chicken Meal$17.00
Caribbean spiced fried chicken dipped in our secret sauce. Tangy + Sweet = lip smacking, finger licking goodness!
Chicken & Shrimp Dinner$18.00
Served with a choice of 2 sides.
Fried Chicken Dinner$15.00
Comes with thigh & leg. Served with a choice of 2 sides.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

454 Pearl St

Buffalo NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 6:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

