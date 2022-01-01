Go
Consumer picView gallery

Buffalo Spot - Colton

Open today 5:00 PM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

403 N. Pepper Ave

Colton, CA 92324

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

403 N. Pepper Ave, Colton CA 92324

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Woody's Classic Grill - 22400 Barton Road
orange starNo Reviews
22400 Barton Road Grand Terrace, CA 92313
View restaurantnext
Sundowners Family Restaurant - San Bernardino
orange starNo Reviews
1131 S "E" Street San Bernardino, CA 92308
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - Rialto
orange star4.5 • 4,648
115 E Baseline Road Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Rialto
orange star4.1 • 399
1165 W Renaissance Pkwy Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext
LoMelinda's Buzz & Bloom
orange starNo Reviews
24557 University Avenue Loma Linda, CA 92354
View restaurantnext
EATS
orange starNo Reviews
9928 Sierra Ave Fontana, CA 92335
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colton

Tacos Y Mas - Colton
orange star4.3 • 1,227
1290 N Mt Vernon Ave Colton, CA 92324
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0196 - Colton (Mt. Vernon)
orange star4.6 • 94
1040 South Mt. Vernon Ave. Colton, CA 92324
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0249 - Colton (Mt. Vernon and Palm Dr)
orange star4.6 • 94
1059 N. Mt. Vernon Ave Colton, CA 92324
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Colton

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Corona

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Buffalo Spot - Colton

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston