Buffalo Spot

Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!

961 S. Long Beach Blvd

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Buffalo Fries - Large$13.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Location

Compton CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
