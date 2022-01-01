Go
Consumer pic

Buffalo Spot

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

12515 Frederick St

Moreno Valley, CA 92553

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Traditional Wings (10)$17.00
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Buffalo Fries - Small$7.50
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Dulce De Leche Shake$6.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

12515 Frederick St, Moreno Valley CA 92553

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Boba St.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Culichi Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Ahipoki CA

No reviews yet

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Buffalo Spot

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston