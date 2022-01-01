Buffalo Spot
Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!
2080 W.Northern ave
Location
2080 W.Northern ave
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Reinas de las Papusas
Come in and enjoy!
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
The Best Mexican Food Caters to you! Our Catering Packages will make ordering your Next Day Catering a breeze.
Med Cuisine
Mediterranean/Lebanese restaurant
Perfetto de Cafe
DELIGHTFUL Coffees, Teas, Lattes, and Pastries
DELECTABLE Paninis, Sandwiches, Salads and Snacks.