Buffalo Spot - Rialto
Open today 5:00 PM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Location
1275 W. Foothill Blvd, Rialto CA 92376
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BurgerIM - CA099 - Fontana (Highland Ave)
No Reviews
16938 S Highland Ave. Fontana, CA 92336
View restaurant
El Rey taco grill - 16687 Arrow Blvd #100
No Reviews
16687 Arrow Blvd #100 Fontana, CA 92335
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rialto
Jamba - 001544 - Renaissance Marketplace
4.5 • 533
1155 w Renaissance Pkwy Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0113 - Rialto (Rennaissance Pkwy)
4.7 • 176
1309 W. Renaissance Parkway Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurant