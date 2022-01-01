Go
Consumer picView gallery

Buffalo Spot - Rialto

Open today 5:00 PM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1275 W. Foothill Blvd

Rialto, CA 92376

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

1275 W. Foothill Blvd, Rialto CA 92376

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ahipoki - Rialto
orange star4.1 • 399
1165 W Renaissance Pkwy Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - Rialto
orange star4.5 • 4,648
115 E Baseline Road Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA099 - Fontana (Highland Ave)
orange starNo Reviews
16938 S Highland Ave. Fontana, CA 92336
View restaurantnext
El Rey taco grill - 16687 Arrow Blvd #100
orange starNo Reviews
16687 Arrow Blvd #100 Fontana, CA 92335
View restaurantnext
Sundowners Family Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 408
8983 Sierra Ave Fontana, CA 92335
View restaurantnext
Sierra Noodle House
orange star4.4 • 6,322
16923 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Fontana, CA 92336
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rialto

Tacos Gavilan - Rialto
orange star4.5 • 4,648
115 E Baseline Road Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001544 - Renaissance Marketplace
orange star4.5 • 533
1155 w Renaissance Pkwy Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Rialto
orange star4.1 • 399
1165 W Renaissance Pkwy Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0113 - Rialto (Rennaissance Pkwy)
orange star4.7 • 176
1309 W. Renaissance Parkway Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0066 - Rialto
orange star4.7 • 176
1290 Foothill Blvd Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rialto

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Buffalo Spot - Rialto

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston