Buffalo State Pizza Co XR

At Buffalo State Pizza Co. we believe great pizza is more than a cheese pizza in a box, it’s about bringing people together one slice of pizza at a time.
We’re proud to be part of the communities we serve, because We love people and we love pizza…..New York-style pizza to be exact. Not deep dish, Not Cracker crust, not super artisanal, just your honest, old school, “New York Style Pie”. Whether it’s our lunch special for one, a feast for the family, or a fundraiser for the community, we are here to serve you with a smile. Every time.
You can’t buy Happiness, but you can buy our pizza and that’s damn close!!!
PIZZA
1815 Wyandotte • $
1815 Wyandotte
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
