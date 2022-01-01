Go
Buffalo State Pizza Co XR

At Buffalo State Pizza Co. we believe great pizza is more than a cheese pizza in a box, it’s about bringing people together one slice of pizza at a time.
We’re proud to be part of the communities we serve, because We love people and we love pizza…..New York-style pizza to be exact. Not deep dish, Not Cracker crust, not super artisanal, just your honest, old school, “New York Style Pie”. Whether it’s our lunch special for one, a feast for the family, or a fundraiser for the community, we are here to serve you with a smile. Every time.
You can’t buy Happiness, but you can buy our pizza and that’s damn close!!!

PIZZA

1815 Wyandotte • $

Avg 4.7 (435 reviews)

Popular Items

BYOP Slice Cheese$4.50
Full Bread Sticks$5.50
Cookie$2.00
BYOP Cheese 18"$18.00
Lunch Special Specialty$8.99
Slice Stockyard$6.75
Topped with Oven Roasted Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Scimeca Sausages and Romano Cheese....our meat-lover version!!!
BYOP Cheese 14"$14.00
side Ranch dressing$0.69
Slice KC Q$6.75
3 Meatballs$7.50
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

1815 Wyandotte

Kansas City MO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
