Go
Toast
  • /
  • Ashburn
  • /
  • Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn

Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn

Come in and enjoy!

43761 Parkhurst Plz # 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HALF ORDER BONELESS WINGS (5 PCS.)$8.25
HAND-BREADED BONELESS WINGS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE BWF SAUCE
HALF ORDER TRADITIONAL WINGS (5 PCS.)$9.00
FRESH, CRISPY WINGS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE SAUCE
REGULAR TRADITIONAL WINGS (10 PCS.)$16.50
FRESH, CRISPY WINGS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE SAUCE
REGULAR BONELESS WINGS (10 PCS.)$14.50
HAND-BREADED BONELESS WINGS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE BWF SAUCE
15 PCS. TRADITIONAL WINGS$24.75
FRESH, CRISPY WINGS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE SAUCE
3OZ CUP OF SAUCE$1.80
CURLY FRIES$6.25
SEASONED CURLY FRIES
CRINKLE CUT FRIES$6.25
CRINKLE CUT FRENCH FRIES
2OZ CUP RANCH$1.60
2OZ CUP BLUE CHEESE$1.60
See full menu

Location

43761 Parkhurst Plz # 100

Ashburn VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oxus7

No reviews yet

Loudoun County’s First Turkish-Mediterranean Restaurant

Canopy Powered by SuperFD

No reviews yet

SuperFd Performance Nutrition

The Bungalow Alehouse

No reviews yet

The Bungalow Alehouse is Ashburn’s premiere family-friendly saloon. Featuring 8 Diamond pool tables, an expansive patio and patio bar, fully loaded indoor sports bar/live music venue with 33 LED 4K flatscreen TVs.

Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar

No reviews yet

Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar is an original concept founded in 2010 with 60+Wines by the glass, 80 Craft Beer Offerings, 300 Bourbon & Whiskey selections and Chef Prepared Cuisine. We pride our concept in being an adult atmosphere for quality food and beverage in an upscale but casual setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston