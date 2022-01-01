Buffalo Wings & Ribs
Come in and enjoy!
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
6439 W Jefferson Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6439 W Jefferson Blvd
Fort Wayne IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Juice Jar
We offer hand-crafted smoothies, açaí bowls, and ORGANIC Cold-pressed juice made in small batches.
Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Bon Bon's Coffee Company
Bon Bon's is a local coffee shop with four area locations. We serve gourmet espresso, coffee, and tea beverages along with various sandwiches, pastries, and other items in a comfortable atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.
Three Fires Pizza
Welcome to Three Fires Pizza, a locally-owned pizzeria located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. From our use of fresh, local ingredients to our ovens imported directly from Italy, we pride ourselves on putting the quality of your food above all else.