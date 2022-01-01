Go
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2401 Montana Ave • $$$$

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)

Rex Bacon Burger$20.00
Our Rex Burger Blend, Fried Havarti Cheese, Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Housespiced Bacon, Served With Parmesan Truffle Fries
1 King Crab Merus Leg$45.00
1/2 Pound Colossal King Crab
Roasted Mushroom Medley$12.00
Fruit$3.00
Chicken Alfredo$25.00
Rex House Salad Half$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Kale, Artisan Lettuce Blend, Avocado, Dried Dates, Roasted Beets, Garlic Croutons, Crispy Goat Cheese, And Toasted Hazelnuts, Finished With Housemade Champagne Vinaigrette
Buffalo Block Wedge$15.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, House-Spiced Bacon, Chopped Red Onions, And Crumbled Gorgonzola, Topped With Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing
Lobster Bisque Bowl$17.00
Maine Lobster Served In A Housemade Creamy Lobster And Tomato Broth
Chef's Double Bone-In Pork Chop$35.00
Smoked And Wood-Grilled, Finished With A Crispy Potato And Spiced Bacon Crust, In An Apple Bourbon And Stone Ground Mustard Glaze, Served With Mashed Potatoes
Asparagus$12.00
Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering

2401 Montana Ave

Billings MT

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
