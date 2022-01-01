Go
Toast

Buffalo Cornbread

Come in and enjoy!

1712 Hwy 86

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$9.25
Fried chicken tenders, tossed in mild buffalo sauce placed on salad greens, cucumber, tomato, mixed cheese and blue cheese crumble
Jalapeno Cheese Grits$2.49
Buffalo Grits$10.85
Buffalo sauce soaked shredded chicken on top of our signature jalapeño cheese grits, topped with sautéed spinach, corn, crispy bacon and garnished with cheese. Served with cornbread
Smoked Wings$11.95
Eight smoked and crispy wings served with celery and carrots, homemade ranch or blue cheese
The Pulley$9.85
Choice of pulled chicken or pulled pork sandwich served on a bun with fries, coleslaw, or chips. Served with your choice of BBQ sauce: Carolina gold, original, or sweet heat
Fries$2.49
Smoked Shredded Chicken Platter$13.95
Smoked shredded chicken served with French fries, choice of vegetable and cornbread. Served with choice of sauce: Carolina gold, original, sweet heat
Pulled Pork Platter$13.45
Pulled pork served with two sides and cornbread. Choose your sauce: Carolina Gold, Original, Sweet Heat
Brisket Sandwich$9.25
Our famous brisket, shredded and drizzled with original BBQ sauce. Served on a bun with a side of fries and pickles
Burger Sliders$6.00
Two mini cheeseburger sliders served with French fries
See full menu

Location

1712 Hwy 86

Piedmont SC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.

Coyote Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Sprout Ridge Bakery and Country Store

No reviews yet

"When you have eaten and been satisfied, praise the Lord your God for the good land He has given you."
Deuteronomy 8:10

GINZA CAFE - Easley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston