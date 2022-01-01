Buffalo Saloon of Bigfork
Come in and enjoy!
5 Swan Way
Location
5 Swan Way
Big Fork MT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pocketstone Cafe
The Pocketstone Cafe in Downtown Bigfork serves breakfast and lunch every day but Thanksgiving and Christmas. Delivering home-cooked goodness, it's hours are 7 am to 2:30 pm.
Bigfork Inn Marketplace
Come in and enjoy!
Traditions at The Bigfork Inn
Come in and enjoy!
Riley's Pub & Schafer's Restaurant
Riley’s Pub features wood-fired pizza, Kobe beef burgers, Cherry Wood smoked Ribs, sandwiches, salads, and local microbrews on tap in a relaxing, family friendly atmosphere.