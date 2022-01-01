Go
BuffBurger

Fine dining burgers in a fast-casual setting. Prepared in-house, from scratch, using all-natural ingredients.
Pre Order of large catering orders please call the location or visit our catering pages at www.buffburger.com

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1014 Wirt Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (2704 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Swiss$12.25
Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, Point Reyes Swiss, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli
Goat Cheese$12.95
Creamed Goat Cheese, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Arugula, Truffle Aioli
Texan$12.95
Crispy Onions, Thick Cut Bacon,
Tillamook Cheddar, Espresso BBQ Sauce, House Pickle
Yardbird$9.75
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Pickle, Buff SSS Sauce (spicy aioli)
Little Buffburger$8.50
Kids Hamburger
Buff Fries$3.95
Hand Cut Fries, Sea Salt, Jalapeno Ketchup
Buff Classic$9.95
Butter Lettuce, Vine Tomatoes, Red Onion, House Pickle, Buff Mayo
Momo$11.65
Grilled Chicken, Honey Mustard Kale Slaw, Point Reyes Swiss, Vine Tomato, BB Mayo
Blue$13.45
Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Bourbon Onions Jam, Arugula, Tick-Cut Bacon
Avocado$13.25
Fresh Avocado, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Poblanos, Tillamook Pepper Jack, Fresno Chili Mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1014 Wirt Road

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

