BuffBurger
Fine dining burgers in a fast-casual setting. Prepared in-house, from scratch, using all-natural ingredients.
Pre Order of large catering orders please call the location or visit our catering pages at www.buffburger.com
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1014 Wirt Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1014 Wirt Road
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Warehouse 72
Warehouse 72 is a modern bistro and bar serving new American dishes with an Italian feel, but with Mediterranean twists. Our diverse menu includes seafood, steak and chicken dishes and features our signature Angel Hair Pasta. Our artistic interior design and emphasis on hospitality makes us a great restaurant for celebrating birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and other special occasions. The 60-seat private dining room is ideal for special events and business meetings as well.
Fire Wings
Come in and Enjoy
Mi Bella Honduras
Lively morning-to-night cafe whipping up traditional Honduran dishes with a friendly family vibe
Sushi Pop
At SushiPop we offer fresh quality healthy Japanese food for almost every taste.
SushiPop goes beyond rolls, with options cooked, veggie, meat, chicken, poke bowls.
Come in and enjoy!