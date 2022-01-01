Buffington's
Buffingtons is a family owned and operated restaurant and bar. We take pride in our amazing fresh food cooked to order and served with a smile.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
120 W Hancock St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
120 W Hancock St
Milledgeville GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Local Yolkal Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Shrimp Boat
Best fried chicken and seafood anywhere!
CJE Foundation
Come in and enjoy!