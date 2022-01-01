Go
Buffington's

Buffingtons is a family owned and operated restaurant and bar. We take pride in our amazing fresh food cooked to order and served with a smile.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

120 W Hancock St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1081 reviews)

Popular Items

Skillet$11.99
Swiss & Shroom$10.99
Full Big House$9.99
Buffalo Ranch
Half Big House$7.99
Ranch
12 Boneless$10.39
Catfish Bites$6.39
Catfish Dinner$12.49
1/2 Order of Fries$2.49
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

120 W Hancock St

Milledgeville GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

