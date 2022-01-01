Buford restaurants you'll love

Buford restaurants
Toast
Buford's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Chicken
Must-try Buford restaurants

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nachos Superiores$10.00
Cheese dip$5.00
Chimichanga$10.00
Saigon Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO

Saigon Cafe

3380 Buford Drive F320, Buford

Avg 4.6 (1946 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B1 - Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio$13.95
Pork slices are charred to a caramelized thin crust to bring out the sweet marinade and scent of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.
A4 - Cha Gio$5.25
Mix of diced shrimp, ground pork, carrots, taro and clear noodles wrapped in a rice paper and fried until golden, served with tangy fish sauce.
A1 - Goi Cuon$5.25
Succulent pork and shrimp mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.
Parma Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Parma Tavern

3350 Buford Dr, Buford

Avg 4.3 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8" Build Your Own$7.00
Tomato sauce (red), ricotta-mascarpone (white), pesto or rosetti (pink) with pizza cheese.
Garlic Knots$6.00
Fried dough, garlic butter, Parmesan, parsley, Pomodoro.
Wings$12.00
Buffalo vinaigrette, blue cheese dressing, celery.
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill

4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta on a Plate$9.99
Have it your way! Your choice of spaghetti, angel hair, fettuccini, or penne pasta topped with tomato sauce, marinara, garlic & olive oil, or garlic butter.
Create Your Own Pizza 16"$14.99
Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Add your toppings and have it your way.
Vinny's House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes,cucumbers,red onions, black and green olives, homemade croutons
37 Main - A Rock Cafe image

 

37 Main - A Rock Cafe

37 E Main St NE, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken N Shrimp$14.95
Hand-battered chicken strips, jumbo fried shrimp, steak fries, corn nuggets hush puppies, and mac & cheese muffins. 
Mac N Cheese Muffins$5.95
Four cheesy, gooey, creamy, and oh so delicious house-made mac n cheese muffins.
Atlantic Blackened Salmon$14.95
6oz Fresh Atlantic salmon sauteed in lemon butter sauce.
OY! Buford image

 

OY! Buford

4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BACON SANDWICH*$7.99
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
with your choice of crispy bacon, or turkey bacon, choice of cheese and eggs.
Farmer$10.99
Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese
Home Fries$4.49
1
Shine Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Shine Pizza

5019 W Broad St NE Suite M115, Sugar Hill

Avg 2.6 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Deluxe Roast Beef & Provolone$8.49
Boar's Head Deluxe Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
2 One Topping Pizzas & Breadsticks$21.95
2 Gourmet Pizzas & Breadsticks$29.95
Tacos & Tequilas image

 

Tacos & Tequilas

3480 Financial Center Way, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
T&T Burrito$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef cheese dip, rice & beans.
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
Chimichanga$13.00
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, mexi-beans, cheese dip, guacamole, tomato & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.
Vesuvio Pizza image

 

Vesuvio Pizza

39 E Main St, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 Garlic Knots$4.00
Peri Peri Chicken image

 

Peri Peri Chicken

4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd, Buford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Consumer pic

 

El Rey Del Pastor

3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60, Buford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rushing Trading Co image

 

Rushing Trading Co

5029 W Broad St NE T-130, Sugar Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tannery Row Ale House image

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tannery Row Ale House

554 West Main Street, Buford

Avg 3.8 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shazzy's image

 

Shazzy's

4949 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY, BUFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos 1989 - Buford

2525 hamilton mill rd ste b, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

SHD's Wunderbar Bierhaus & Euro Bistro

1166 Church Street, Sugar Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Restaurant banner

 

Bocados - Buford

2525 hamilton mill rd, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
