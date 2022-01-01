Buford restaurants you'll love
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD
|Popular items
|Nachos Superiores
|$10.00
|Cheese dip
|$5.00
|Chimichanga
|$10.00
More about Saigon Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO
Saigon Cafe
3380 Buford Drive F320, Buford
|Popular items
|B1 - Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio
|$13.95
Pork slices are charred to a caramelized thin crust to bring out the sweet marinade and scent of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.
|A4 - Cha Gio
|$5.25
Mix of diced shrimp, ground pork, carrots, taro and clear noodles wrapped in a rice paper and fried until golden, served with tangy fish sauce.
|A1 - Goi Cuon
|$5.25
Succulent pork and shrimp mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.
More about Parma Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Parma Tavern
3350 Buford Dr, Buford
|Popular items
|8" Build Your Own
|$7.00
Tomato sauce (red), ricotta-mascarpone (white), pesto or rosetti (pink) with pizza cheese.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Fried dough, garlic butter, Parmesan, parsley, Pomodoro.
|Wings
|$12.00
Buffalo vinaigrette, blue cheese dressing, celery.
More about Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford
|Popular items
|Pasta on a Plate
|$9.99
Have it your way! Your choice of spaghetti, angel hair, fettuccini, or penne pasta topped with tomato sauce, marinara, garlic & olive oil, or garlic butter.
|Create Your Own Pizza 16"
|$14.99
Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Add your toppings and have it your way.
|Vinny's House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes,cucumbers,red onions, black and green olives, homemade croutons
More about 37 Main - A Rock Cafe
37 Main - A Rock Cafe
37 E Main St NE, Buford
|Popular items
|Chicken N Shrimp
|$14.95
Hand-battered chicken strips, jumbo fried shrimp, steak fries, corn nuggets hush puppies, and mac & cheese muffins.
|Mac N Cheese Muffins
|$5.95
Four cheesy, gooey, creamy, and oh so delicious house-made mac n cheese muffins.
|Atlantic Blackened Salmon
|$14.95
6oz Fresh Atlantic salmon sauteed in lemon butter sauce.
More about OY! Buford
OY! Buford
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330, Buford
|Popular items
|BACON SANDWICH*
|$7.99
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
with your choice of crispy bacon, or turkey bacon, choice of cheese and eggs.
|Farmer
|$10.99
Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese
|Home Fries
|$4.49
More about Shine Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Shine Pizza
5019 W Broad St NE Suite M115, Sugar Hill
|Popular items
|#3 Deluxe Roast Beef & Provolone
|$8.49
Boar's Head Deluxe Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
|2 One Topping Pizzas & Breadsticks
|$21.95
|2 Gourmet Pizzas & Breadsticks
|$29.95
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
3480 Financial Center Way, Buford
|Popular items
|T&T Burrito
|$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef cheese dip, rice & beans.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, mexi-beans, cheese dip, guacamole, tomato & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.
More about Tannery Row Ale House
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tannery Row Ale House
554 West Main Street, Buford
More about SHD's Wunderbar Bierhaus & Euro Bistro
SHD's Wunderbar Bierhaus & Euro Bistro
1166 Church Street, Sugar Hill
More about Bocados - Buford
Bocados - Buford
2525 hamilton mill rd, Buford