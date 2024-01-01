Brisket in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve brisket
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Buford - TOAST ONLINE
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Buford - TOAST ONLINE
4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD
|Mex Brisket Taco
|$3.75
More about Suthern Cluck
Suthern Cluck
1643 Buford Highway Northeast, Buford
|Sliced juicy brisket by the pound
|$22.99
Tender, juicy, and well-seasoned beef brisket, "try saying that 5 times without drooling"! Sharing is caring but "it's your choice by the pound". Enjoy it as is or with our homemade BBQ sauce. Don't forget your sides and some of that delicious cobbler!