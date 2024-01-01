Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Buford

Buford restaurants
Buford restaurants that serve brisket

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Buford - TOAST ONLINE

4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mex Brisket Taco$3.75
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Buford - TOAST ONLINE
Item pic

 

Suthern Cluck

1643 Buford Highway Northeast, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sliced juicy brisket by the pound$22.99
Tender, juicy, and well-seasoned beef brisket, "try saying that 5 times without drooling"! Sharing is caring but "it's your choice by the pound". Enjoy it as is or with our homemade BBQ sauce. Don't forget your sides and some of that delicious cobbler!
More about Suthern Cluck

