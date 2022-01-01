Cannolis in Buford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Parma Tavern

3350 Buford Dr, Buford

Avg 4.3 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Cannoli (2)$3.00
Crispy cannoli shells, cream filling, chocolate chips.
More about Parma Tavern
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill

4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Cannoli$4.49
Traditional Italian pastry filled with ricotta, sweet cream, and chocolate chips. Dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce.
Small Cannoli$3.50
Traditional Italian pastry filled with ricotta, sweet cream, and chocolate chips. Dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce.
( 2 miniature cannoli’s per order)
More about Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill

