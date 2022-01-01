Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Buford

Buford restaurants
Buford restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Parma Tavern

3350 Buford Dr, Buford

Avg 4.3 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$12.00
Herb breadcrumbs, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parmesan, French roll.
Chicken Parmesan$15.00
Herb breadcrumbs, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, side of spaghettini Pomodoro.
Parmesan Crusted Chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken, garlic panko breadcrumbs, side of penne Alfredo.
More about Parma Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill

4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$14.50
The classic Parmigiana! Lightly breaded & seasoned , fried & topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella served with angel hair pasta.
Lunch Chicken Parmigiana$10.25
The classic Parmigiana! Lightly breaded & seasoned, fried & topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella served with angel hair pasta.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$8.75
Whole breast breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese on a 8"toasted hoagie roll
More about Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
37 Main - A Rock Cafe

37 E Main St NE, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parmesan Crusted Chicken$15.95
It’s topped with a creamy parmesan and garlic cheese crust.
More about 37 Main - A Rock Cafe

