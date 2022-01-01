Chicken parmesan in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Parma Tavern
3350 Buford Dr, Buford
|Chicken Parmesan
|$12.00
Herb breadcrumbs, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parmesan, French roll.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$15.00
Herb breadcrumbs, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, side of spaghettini Pomodoro.
|Parmesan Crusted Chicken
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, garlic panko breadcrumbs, side of penne Alfredo.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$14.50
The classic Parmigiana! Lightly breaded & seasoned , fried & topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella served with angel hair pasta.
|Lunch Chicken Parmigiana
|$10.25
The classic Parmigiana! Lightly breaded & seasoned, fried & topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella served with angel hair pasta.
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$8.75
Whole breast breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese on a 8"toasted hoagie roll