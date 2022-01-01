Chicken salad in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about 37 Main - A Rock Cafe
37 Main - A Rock Cafe
37 E Main St NE, Buford
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Chopped lettuce, Fried Boneless Chicken tossed in wing sauce, chopped Celery, blue cheese crumbles, and diced tomatoes. Served with a Buffalo Ranch dressing.
More about OY! Buford
OY! Buford
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330, Buford
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.49
Our Buffalo Chicken Diced over a bed of Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cheddar Tossed in your Choice of either Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing