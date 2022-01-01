Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Buford

Go
Buford restaurants
Toast

Buford restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

37 Main - A Rock Cafe

37 E Main St NE, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.95
Chopped lettuce, Fried Boneless Chicken tossed in wing sauce, chopped Celery, blue cheese crumbles, and diced tomatoes. Served with a Buffalo Ranch dressing.
More about 37 Main - A Rock Cafe
OY! Buford image

 

OY! Buford

4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.49
Our Buffalo Chicken Diced over a bed of Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cheddar Tossed in your Choice of either Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
More about OY! Buford
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tequilas

3480 Financial Center Way, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
T&T Salad/ Chicken$14.00
Mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, tomato, avocado, bacon, cheese & tortilla strips.
More about Tacos & Tequilas

Browse other tasty dishes in Buford

Pretzels

Salmon

Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Al Pastor Tacos

Map

More near Buford to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (693 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston