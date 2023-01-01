Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken sandwiches in
Buford
/
Buford
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Buford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Luigis Grill
4685 s lee st, Buford
No reviews yet
Chicken Sandwich
$14.60
More about Luigis Grill
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Parma Tavern
3350 Buford Dr, Buford
Avg 4.3
(887 reviews)
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Siracha coleslaw, sliced pickle, brioche bun.
More about Parma Tavern
