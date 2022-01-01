Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Buford

Go
Buford restaurants
Toast

Buford restaurants that serve chicken soup

Saigon Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO

Saigon Cafe

3380 Buford Drive F320, Buford

Avg 4.6 (1946 reviews)
Takeout
H4 - Chicken & Fish Noodle Soup
More about Saigon Cafe
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tequilas

3480 Financial Center Way, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Chicken Soup$8.40
Rich chicken broth with pulled chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.
Small Chicken Soup$5.25
Rich chicken broth with pulled chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.
Chicken Soup$9.00
Rich Chicken Broth with Pulled Chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.
More about Tacos & Tequilas

Browse other tasty dishes in Buford

Nachos

Steak Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Lasagna

Chimichangas

Caesar Salad

Flan

Quesadillas

Map

More near Buford to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston