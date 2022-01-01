Chicken soup in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Saigon Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO
Saigon Cafe
3380 Buford Drive F320, Buford
|H4 - Chicken & Fish Noodle Soup
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
3480 Financial Center Way, Buford
|Large Chicken Soup
|$8.40
Rich chicken broth with pulled chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.
|Small Chicken Soup
|$5.25
Rich chicken broth with pulled chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.
|Chicken Soup
|$9.00
Rich Chicken Broth with Pulled Chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.