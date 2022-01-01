Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Buford

Buford restaurants
Buford restaurants that serve chicken tenders

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$6.00
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

El Rey Del Pastor

3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60, Buford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ninos Chicken fingers (3) W/ Papas Fritas$6.25
More about El Rey Del Pastor
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill

4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$8.49
Four tenders hand breaded, served with fries and choice of honey mustard or ranch dressing
Senior/ Kids Chicken Tenders$8.50
Three tenders hand breaded, served with fries and choice of honey mustard or ranch dressing.
More about Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
37 Main - A Rock Cafe image

 

37 Main - A Rock Cafe

37 E Main St NE, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids - Fried Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about 37 Main - A Rock Cafe
OY! Buford image

 

OY! Buford

4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.97
Regular
Chicken Tender Meal$11.99
Homemade chicken tenders served with French fries dusted with our OY seasoning!
More about OY! Buford
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tequilas

3480 Financial Center Way, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
K-9 Chicken Finger w/Fries$5.25
More about Tacos & Tequilas

