Chicken tenders in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
More about El Rey Del Pastor
El Rey Del Pastor
3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60, Buford
|Ninos Chicken fingers (3) W/ Papas Fritas
|$6.25
More about Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.49
Four tenders hand breaded, served with fries and choice of honey mustard or ranch dressing
|Senior/ Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.50
Three tenders hand breaded, served with fries and choice of honey mustard or ranch dressing.
More about 37 Main - A Rock Cafe
37 Main - A Rock Cafe
37 E Main St NE, Buford
|Kids - Fried Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
More about OY! Buford
OY! Buford
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330, Buford
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.97
Regular
|Chicken Tender Meal
|$11.99
Homemade chicken tenders served with French fries dusted with our OY seasoning!