Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Buford
/
Buford
/
Chips And Salsa
Buford restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Tequila Mama Buford - Tequila Mama Buford
2660 Mall of Georgia Boulevard, Buford
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$0.00
More about Tequila Mama Buford - Tequila Mama Buford
6 - Rreal Tacos - Sugar Hill
5010 W Broad St, Suite #300, Sugar Hill
No reviews yet
SIDE OF CHIP SALSA
$1.00
More about 6 - Rreal Tacos - Sugar Hill
Browse other tasty dishes in Buford
Carne Asada
Caesar Salad
Fajitas
Cannolis
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Parmesan
Taquitos
Grits
More near Buford to explore
Alpharetta
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Duluth
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Cumming
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Suwanee
Avg 4.7
(28 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Dacula
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(903 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Macon
Avg 4.9
(30 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(549 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(762 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(318 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1022 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston