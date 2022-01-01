Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Buford

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD

Side Enchilada$3.00
Kid Enchilada Plate$5.50
Dos Enchiladas$10.00
Tacos & Tequilas

3480 Financial Center Way, Buford

Enchiladas Supremas$13.00
One ground beef, one chicken and one Mexi-bean enchilada, red enchilada chili sauce, shredded cheese & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.
K- 3 ( Enchilada, R & B)$5.25
Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
Three shredded chicken enchiladas, tomatillo salsa verde, shredded cheese & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.
