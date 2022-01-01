Enchiladas in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD
|Side Enchilada
|$3.00
|Kid Enchilada Plate
|$5.50
|Dos Enchiladas
|$10.00
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
3480 Financial Center Way, Buford
|Enchiladas Supremas
|$13.00
One ground beef, one chicken and one Mexi-bean enchilada, red enchilada chili sauce, shredded cheese & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.
|K- 3 ( Enchilada, R & B)
|$5.25
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$13.00
Three shredded chicken enchiladas, tomatillo salsa verde, shredded cheese & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.