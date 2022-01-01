Fajitas in Buford
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajita
|$16.00
|Steak Fajita
|$14.00
More about El Rey Del Pastor
El Rey Del Pastor
3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60, Buford
|Fajitas Combinadas
|$14.50
Both Grilled Steak and Chicken Fajita
|Fajitas Texanas
|$16.95
Steak, chicken and shrimp mix
|Fajitas Pollo
|$14.50
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
More about OY! Buford
OY! Buford
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330, Buford
|Chicken Fajita
|$12.99
Chicken, green peppers, onion, cheddar and topped with salsa and sour cream