Fajitas in Buford

Buford restaurants
Buford restaurants that serve fajitas

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Chicken & Shrimp Fajita$16.00
Steak Fajita$14.00
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
El Rey Del Pastor

3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60, Buford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas Combinadas$14.50
Both Grilled Steak and Chicken Fajita
Fajitas Texanas$16.95
Steak, chicken and shrimp mix
Fajitas Pollo$14.50
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
More about El Rey Del Pastor
OY! Buford

4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$12.99
Chicken, green peppers, onion, cheddar and topped with salsa and sour cream
More about OY! Buford
Tacos & Tequilas

3480 Financial Center Way, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$16.00
Carnitas Fajita$15.50
Texas Fajita$24.00
More about Tacos & Tequilas

