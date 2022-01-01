Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Buford

Buford restaurants
Buford restaurants that serve mac and cheese

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Parma Tavern

3350 Buford Dr, Buford

Avg 4.3 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Cavatappi, chicken, Parmesan, aged Provolone, Asiago, Gorgonzola, caramelized onion.
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Cavatappi, chicken, Parmesan, aged Provolone, Asiago, Gorgonzola, caramelized onion.
More about Parma Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill

4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Senior/ Kids Mac & Cheese$9.25
Ditalini pasta blended with a combination of our house made Alfredo and cheese sauce.
Lunch Mac & Cheese$9.25
Ditalini pasta blended with a combination of our house made alfredo and cheese sauce.
Vinny's Mac & Cheese$13.50
Ditalini pasta blended with a combination of our house made Alfredo and cheese sauce.
More about Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
37 Main - A Rock Cafe

37 E Main St NE, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fleetwood Mac N Cheese$11.95
00% all-natural grilled chicken breast sliced and served on jumbo elbow pasta tossed in a four-cheese sauce blend with diced red peppers.
Mac N Cheese Muffins$5.95
Four cheesy, gooey, creamy, and oh so delicious house-made mac n cheese muffins.
More about 37 Main - A Rock Cafe
OY! Buford

4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$5.99
Warm Sharp Cheddar Cheese melted with Cavatappi pasta.
Bacon Mac and Cheese$6.49
Our house Mac and Cheese loaded with Bacon
Burger Mac and Cheese$6.49
Ground Beef saute with onions, with our Mac and Cheese.
More about OY! Buford

