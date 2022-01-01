Mac and cheese in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Parma Tavern
3350 Buford Dr, Buford
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Cavatappi, chicken, Parmesan, aged Provolone, Asiago, Gorgonzola, caramelized onion.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford
|Senior/ Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.25
Ditalini pasta blended with a combination of our house made Alfredo and cheese sauce.
|Lunch Mac & Cheese
|$9.25
Ditalini pasta blended with a combination of our house made alfredo and cheese sauce.
|Vinny's Mac & Cheese
|$13.50
Ditalini pasta blended with a combination of our house made Alfredo and cheese sauce.
37 Main - A Rock Cafe
37 E Main St NE, Buford
|Fleetwood Mac N Cheese
|$11.95
00% all-natural grilled chicken breast sliced and served on jumbo elbow pasta tossed in a four-cheese sauce blend with diced red peppers.
|Mac N Cheese Muffins
|$5.95
Four cheesy, gooey, creamy, and oh so delicious house-made mac n cheese muffins.