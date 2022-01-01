Nachos in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve nachos
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD
|Fajita Nachos
|$12.00
|Nachos
|$7.00
|Nachos Superiores
|$10.00
37 Main - A Rock Cafe
37 E Main St NE, Buford
|Ultimate Loaded Nachos
|$10.95
Pulled Hickory Smoked Chicken with house-fried corn tortillas topped with cheese sauce, onion, cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, and salsa.
Tacos & Tequilas
3480 Financial Center Way, Buford
|Nachos Grandes
|$11.00
Mexi-beans, seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cilantro & sour cream.
|K- 8 (Mini Nachos )
|$5.25
|T&T Fajita Nachos
Choice of meat with grilled onions and peppers, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, jalapeños and sour cream.