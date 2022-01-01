Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Buford

Buford restaurants
Buford restaurants that serve nachos

Nachos Superiores image

 

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Nachos$12.00
Nachos$7.00
Nachos Superiores$10.00
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

37 Main - A Rock Cafe

37 E Main St NE, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ultimate Loaded Nachos$10.95
Pulled Hickory Smoked Chicken with house-fried corn tortillas topped with cheese sauce, onion, cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, and salsa.
More about 37 Main - A Rock Cafe
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tequilas

3480 Financial Center Way, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos Grandes$11.00
Mexi-beans, seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cilantro & sour cream.
K- 8 (Mini Nachos )$5.25
T&T Fajita Nachos
Choice of meat with grilled onions and peppers, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, jalapeños and sour cream.
More about Tacos & Tequilas

