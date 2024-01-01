Pulled pork sandwiches in Buford
Central City Tavern - Sugar Hill - 5019 W BROAD STREET, M122-M123
5019 W BROAD STREET, M122-M123, SUGAR HILL
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.95
Bbq-cola glazed carnitas, pepper jack cheese, cole slaw, jalapeno pickle chips.
Suthern Cluck
1643 Buford Highway Northeast, Buford
|pulled pork sandwich with crinkle fries
|$13.00
Chandler's favorite BBQ pulled pork sandwich, so Clucking GOOD! Slow-smoked to pure perfection for your full enjoyment. The freshly cooked crinkle fries will be a perfect compliment to this wonderful sandwich.