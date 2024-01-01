Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Buford

Buford restaurants
  • Buford
  • Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Buford restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Item pic

 

Central City Tavern - Sugar Hill - 5019 W BROAD STREET, M122-M123

5019 W BROAD STREET, M122-M123, SUGAR HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.95
Bbq-cola glazed carnitas, pepper jack cheese, cole slaw, jalapeno pickle chips.
More about Central City Tavern - Sugar Hill - 5019 W BROAD STREET, M122-M123
Item pic

 

Suthern Cluck

1643 Buford Highway Northeast, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
pulled pork sandwich with crinkle fries$13.00
Chandler's favorite BBQ pulled pork sandwich, so Clucking GOOD! Slow-smoked to pure perfection for your full enjoyment. The freshly cooked crinkle fries will be a perfect compliment to this wonderful sandwich.
More about Suthern Cluck

