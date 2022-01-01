Quesadillas in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve quesadillas
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD
|Kid Quesadilla
|$5.50
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Quesadilla Sola
|$5.50
El Rey Del Pastor
3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60, Buford
|Handmade Chorizo Con Papas Quesadilla
|$3.95
Mexican sausage with small chunks of potato
|Handmade Flor de Calabaza Quesadilla
|$3.95
Squash blossom flower
|Handmade Tinga Quesadilla
|$3.95
Shredded chicken cooked in a chipotle sauce with onions.
Tacos & Tequilas
3480 Financial Center Way, Buford
|K- 7 (-Quesadilla)
|$5.25
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.00
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$13.00
Giant flour tortilla with choice of meat and melted cheese. served with lettice, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.