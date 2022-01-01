Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Buford

Go
Buford restaurants
Toast

Buford restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106, BUFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Quesadilla$5.50
Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Quesadilla Sola$5.50
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

El Rey Del Pastor

3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60, Buford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Handmade Chorizo Con Papas Quesadilla$3.95
Mexican sausage with small chunks of potato
Handmade Flor de Calabaza Quesadilla$3.95
Squash blossom flower
Handmade Tinga Quesadilla$3.95
Shredded chicken cooked in a chipotle sauce with onions.
More about El Rey Del Pastor
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tequilas

3480 Financial Center Way, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
K- 7 (-Quesadilla)$5.25
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Veggie Quesadilla$13.00
Giant flour tortilla with choice of meat and melted cheese. served with lettice, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Tacos & Tequilas

Browse other tasty dishes in Buford

Fish Tacos

Calamari

Chicken Soup

Chicken Parmesan

Nachos

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

Steak Tacos

Map

More near Buford to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston