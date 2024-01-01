Taco salad in Buford

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled pepper & onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, pickle onions, guac, drizzle with magic green sauce and garlic aioli.

Under all of that is black beans and queso for an added layer of delish...

So is definitely healthy after all.

Ground beef 12, Chicken 12, Steak 13, Shrimp 13, 3 Way 15

