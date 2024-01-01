Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Buford

Go
Buford restaurants
Toast

Buford restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Central City Tavern - Sugar Hill - 5019 W BROAD STREET, M122-M123

5019 W BROAD STREET, M122-M123, SUGAR HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco Salad$16.95
Chicken, arcadian mix, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeno, roasted corn, honey lime vinaigrette, tortilla strips.
More about Central City Tavern - Sugar Hill - 5019 W BROAD STREET, M122-M123
Main pic

 

Tequila Mama Buford - Tequila Mama Buford

2660 Mall of Georgia Boulevard, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad Supreme$0.00
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled pepper & onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, pickle onions, guac, drizzle with magic green sauce and garlic aioli.
Under all of that is black beans and queso for an added layer of delish...
So is definitely healthy after all.
Ground beef 12, Chicken 12, Steak 13, Shrimp 13, 3 Way 15
More about Tequila Mama Buford - Tequila Mama Buford

Browse other tasty dishes in Buford

Chicken Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteaks

Caesar Salad

Chimichangas

Sopapilla

Fajitas

Cobb Salad

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Buford to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (32 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (30 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1047 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston