Taco salad in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Central City Tavern - Sugar Hill - 5019 W BROAD STREET, M122-M123
Central City Tavern - Sugar Hill - 5019 W BROAD STREET, M122-M123
5019 W BROAD STREET, M122-M123, SUGAR HILL
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$16.95
Chicken, arcadian mix, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeno, roasted corn, honey lime vinaigrette, tortilla strips.
More about Tequila Mama Buford - Tequila Mama Buford
Tequila Mama Buford - Tequila Mama Buford
2660 Mall of Georgia Boulevard, Buford
|Taco Salad Supreme
|$0.00
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled pepper & onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, pickle onions, guac, drizzle with magic green sauce and garlic aioli.
Under all of that is black beans and queso for an added layer of delish...
So is definitely healthy after all.
Ground beef 12, Chicken 12, Steak 13, Shrimp 13, 3 Way 15