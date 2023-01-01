Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Buford

Buford restaurants
Toast

Buford restaurants that serve waffles

Parma Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Parma Tavern

3350 Buford Dr, Buford

Avg 4.3 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles$12.00
nashville hot buttermilk fried chicken, belgian waffles, candied bacon
Belgian Style Waffle$7.00
made-to-order
More about Parma Tavern
Item pic

 

Suthern Cluck

1643 Buford Highway Northeast, Buford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 piece with cluck waffle$17.00
3 pieces of golden brown southern fried, crispy & juicy chicken accompanied by the most delightful "clucking" waffles that don't need syrup. Cooked fresh to order! Don't forget your whip cream or fruit toppings!
More about Suthern Cluck

