Waffles in Buford
Buford restaurants that serve waffles
More about Parma Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Parma Tavern
3350 Buford Dr, Buford
|Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
|$12.00
nashville hot buttermilk fried chicken, belgian waffles, candied bacon
|Belgian Style Waffle
|$7.00
made-to-order
More about Suthern Cluck
Suthern Cluck
1643 Buford Highway Northeast, Buford
|3 piece with cluck waffle
|$17.00
3 pieces of golden brown southern fried, crispy & juicy chicken accompanied by the most delightful "clucking" waffles that don't need syrup. Cooked fresh to order! Don't forget your whip cream or fruit toppings!