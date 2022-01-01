Go
Buford's Biscuits image
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Buford's Biscuits

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

99 Reviews

$$

15 Loudoun Street Southeast

Leesburg, VA 20175

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Buford's Biscuit$13.50
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, local collard greens and whole grain mustard veloute.
Back Country Classic$12.50
One and a half Cathead biscuits served with sausage gravy featuring Baker's Farm sausage.
Hush Puppies$6.00
Hush puppies with molasses butter.
The Cure$14.50
Fried chicken, tillamook cheddar cheese, Baker Farms sausage gravy, and Whiffletree farm poached egg sandwich.
Virginian$12.00
Virginia Ham from Baker's Farm, tillamook cheddar cheese and honey butter biscuit sandwich.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

15 Loudoun Street Southeast, Leesburg VA 20175

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Lettuce Be Loco

No reviews yet

Seriously Satisfying Salads, Soups, Warm Bowls + More!
Bringing you value in our salad and warm bowl options with big time flavor, real ingredients and your daily value of nutrients for a better, more joyful and healthier life.

Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi

No reviews yet

A casual fine dining Chinese restaurant with a family friendly atmosphere.

Maverick Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DC Wings

No reviews yet

DC Wings is the expansion and evolution of the hot wing program at Delirium Cafe! House made sauces, crispy wings, dry rubs, unique burgers and tasty cold beers delivered to your door!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Buford's Biscuits

orange star4.4 • 99 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston