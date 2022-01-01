Buford's Kitchen

Go
Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Mayo, Brioche Bun
Bufords Breakfast$8.99
Two Eggs, Meat, AM potatoes, Toast
Southern Salad$13.99
Grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, pecans, bleu cheese, strawberries, tomato, hot honey drizzle
Nashville Chicken Bites$12.99
Nashville hot sauce ,pickles, crispy chicken bites
Biscuit Bowl$11.99
Fried Egg, Sauage Gravy, AM Potatoes
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Cheddar, Coleslaw, Fried Onion Straws, BBQ
AM Burrito$14.99
Scrambled Eggs, Andouille Sausage, Cheddar Jack, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Green Onions, Rice, Cheese Sauce, AM Potatoes
Side of AM Potatoes$2.99
Breakfast Tacos$11.99
Three Tacos, scramble eggs, AM potatoes, bacon, cheddar, salsa
Brisket Bowl$15.99
Fried Egg, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Bell Peppers, Crispy Onion Straws, BBQ, AM Potatoes
Location

100 Adios Dr

Washington PA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
