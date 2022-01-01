The Job Site Burgers
St. Pete's first custom stuffed burger! You choose the ingredients. We stuff your burger. Don't feel creative? Try one of our delicious signatures stuffs! The Job Site Burgers is now open! Join us at 2063 Central Avenue St. Petersburg, FL 33713
2063 Central Ave
Popular Items
Location
2063 Central Ave
St. Petersberg FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
TROPHY FISH
Come in and enjoy!
Par Bar
18 hole mini-golf bar
Dirty Laundry
Coffee, Food, Beer
Avid Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!