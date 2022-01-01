Go
Toast

The Job Site Burgers

St. Pete's first custom stuffed burger! You choose the ingredients. We stuff your burger. Don't feel creative? Try one of our delicious signatures stuffs! The Job Site Burgers is now open! Join us at 2063 Central Avenue St. Petersburg, FL 33713

2063 Central Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

THE CRANE$14.50
Specialty Meat (Ground strip with chorizo) on a ciabatta bun.
Stuffed with Cream cheese, and sweet plantains.
Topped with guacamole, chimichurri sauce, melted mozzarella and cheddar mix, sunny side up egg, bacon, crispy onion and homemade BBQ sauce
BYO CHICKEN BURGER$9.99
Build Your Own Chicken Burger
- Ground Chicken Thighs stuffed with your choice of items (up to 3) and topped with your favorite items.
PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES$4.95
Hand cut skin-on Idaho fries tossed in truffle oil with Parmesan cheese.
THE WRECKING BALL$12.00
Chicken Burger stuffed jalapeños, provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms on a Brioche bun. Topped with guacamole, spinach, and special hot sauce dressing .
BYO BEEF BURGER$9.99
Build Your Own Burger
- Ground Beef stuffed with your choice of items (up to 3) and topped with your favorite items.
BYO VEGGIE BURGER$9.99
Build Your Own Veggie Burger
- Veggie mix stuffed with your choice of items (up to 3) and topped with your favorite items.
NOT VEGAN
CHICKEN CEASAR$12.00
Chicken burger on a whole wheat bun. Stuffed with Caesar dressing, chopped bacon, and Parmesan cheese. Topped with Romain lettuce and cheddar crisp.
THE HAWAIIAN$13.50
Beef/pork burger on a Potato bun.
Stuffed with Ham and grilled pineapples
Topped with mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions and peppers mix.
FRIES$3.00
Hand cut Idaho skin-on French fries.
BYO SPECIALTY BURGER$10.50
BUILD YOUR OWN BEEF/PORK BURGER
- Specialty meat is a mix of ground strip steak, chorizo (pork) with peppers and onions stuffed with your choice of items (up to 3) and topped with your favorite items.
See full menu

Location

2063 Central Ave

St. Petersberg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TROPHY FISH

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Par Bar

No reviews yet

18 hole mini-golf bar

Dirty Laundry

No reviews yet

Coffee, Food, Beer

Avid Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston