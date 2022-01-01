Go
Bukhara

3698 Washington Street

Popular Items

Vegetable Pakoras$5.00
Mushroom Samosas$6.00
Murg Vindaloo$15.00
Chana Saag$14.00
Paneer Pakoras$6.00
Mixed Pickle$2.00
Murg Tikka Masala$16.00
Uttapam w/ BBQ Chicken$12.00
Naan$3.00
Saag Paneer$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

3698 Washington Street

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

