Bul Box

Bul Box at Twin Lakes Center

SALADS

1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118 • $$

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Box$10.89
1 Base, 1 Protein, Up to 5 toppings
Tokyo Box$11.49
Teriyaki Chicken, Curryflower, Corn Mix, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Vegetables, Crispy Noodles, Scallion, Maple Teriyaki Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce
Kiddie Box$6.39
1Base, 1 Protein, 2 toppings
Kona Poke$13.49
Choose protein, crab salad, cucumber w/ dill, roasted beet, banh mi pickles, cherry tomato, seaweed salad, crispy onion, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing
Shanghai Box$11.49
Ginger Chicken, Bok Choy, Eggplant, Roasted Vegetables, Rice Crunch, Scallion, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Yum Yum
Thai Box$11.49
Thai Chicken, Cucumber, Bahn Mi Pickles, Jalapeno, Roasted Vegetables, Cilantro, Chopped Peanuts, Thai Basil Lime Aioli, Peanut Curry Sauce
Seoul Box$12.49
Beef Bulgogi, Citrus Kale, Banh Mi Pickles, Kimchi, Romaine Lettuce, Eggplant, Egg, Scallion, Sesame Seeds, Gochujang Sauce
California Box$11.49
Tofu, Citrus Kale Salad, Bean Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Roasted Beet, Sesame Dressing
Malibu Poke$13.49
Choose protein, corn, red cabbage, carrot, bean salad, citrus kale, pickled red onion, pickled ginger, avocado, cherry tomato, rice puff, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118

Morrisville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
