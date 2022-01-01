Go
BulBox

Come in and enjoy!

500 E Davie St #131

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own Box$13.89
Dumplings$6.50
fried potstickers/gyoza
Malibu Poke$14.49
kale mix, corn, edamame, pickled red onion, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled ginger, rice puff, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce.
Seoul$13.89
bulgogi beef, kale mix, kimchi, pickled carrots, romaine lettuce, eggplant, fried egg, scallion, sesame seeds, gochujang sauce.
Shanghai$13.49
ginger chicken, spicy cucumber, eggplant, roasted veggies, rice puffs, scallion, yum yum sauce.
Mac & Cheese Spring Rolls$6.50
2 pieces of deep fried spring rolls filled with mac & cheese.
Kona Poke$14.49
Romaine lettuce, crab salad, spicy cucumber, roasted beets, pickled carrots cherry tomato, pickled ginger, crispy onion, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing.
Bangkok Curry$13.69
Grilled chicken thigh, curryflower, roasted veggies, spicy cucumber, cilantro, crispy onion, red curry.
Tokyo$13.49
Teriyaki Chicken corn, curryflower, roasted veggies, pickled red onions, rice puffs, scallion, yum yum sauce, maple teriyaki sauce.
Thai$13.49
thai chicken jalapeno, spicy cucumber, pickled carrots roasted veggies, chopped peanuts, cilantro, cilantro sour cream, sriracha hot sauce.
Location

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
