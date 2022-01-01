Go
Bulbox - Bethpage Residents Only

Place your order by Wednesdays 9pm and pick up your food at the community center on Thursdays 5:30pm-6:00pm.

1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118 #118

Popular Items

Shanghai Box$10.49
Ginger chicken, fried eggplant, crunch rice, sweet & sour sauce, Sichuan bok choy, roasted mixed vegetables, scallion, Yum Yom sauce
Thai Box$10.49
Thai Basil grilled chicken, cucumber w/ dill, roasted mixed vegetables, jalapeno, bahn mi pickles, cilantro, Thai Basil lime aioli, peanut curry sauce, crushed peanut
Tokyo Box$10.49
Teriyaki chicken, sweet corn mixture, roasted mixed vegetables, scallion, yumyum sauce, curryflower, pickled red onion, noodle snack, maple teriyaki sauce
Spicy Salmon (spicy mayo)$8.09
spicy salmon, cucumber, crunch(red)
Nigiri combo$10.99
2pc tuna, 2pc salmon, 2pc shrimp nigiri
Kona Poke
Crab salad, cucumber w/ dill, Bahn mi pickles, roasted beet, cherry tomato, seaweed salad, romaine lettuce, crispy onion, pickled ginger, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing
Seoul Box$11.49
Beef bulgogi, bahn mi pickles, romaine lettuce, eggplant, sesame seed, citrus kale salad, kimchi, scallion, sunny side up egg, gochujang sauce
Malibu Poke
Choice of Protein (Tuna, Salmon, or Spicy Tuna), corn carrot, red cabbage, citrus kale, avocado, bean salad, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, rice puff, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce
White Tiger (spicy mayo, eel sauce)$10.99
in: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna
out: crab salad
Shrimp Tempura (spicy mayo, eel sauce)$8.99
shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, crispy onion
1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118 #118

Morrisville NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
