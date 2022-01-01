Go
Bulgogi Box

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1750 Camden Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Tofu Bowl$15.50
Crispy tofu, a soft boiled egg, Asian coleslaw, pickles, corn, chickpeas, carrots, mushrooms, collard greens, radish and chives served on top of white rice. Choose sauce: Creamy garden or Spicy aioli.
Bibim Bowl$17.50
Beef or spicy pork Bulgogi, a soft boiled egg, cucumbers, corn, carrots, collard greens, mushroom, radish and Kimchi on top of white rice.
Korean Corn Dog - LTO$6.00
Choose Mozzarella & Smoked Fish Sausage corn dog or Mozzarella & Potato corn dog
Spicy Pork Bulgogi Box$17.50
Thinly sliced pork sautéed with spicy Korean red sauce, onions & scallions on top of white rice. Served with Asian coleslaw.
Fried Potstickers - Limited Time Only$9.00
Fried dumplings with pork & chicken blend filling, served with Ponzu dipping sauce. Limited Time Only.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1750 Camden Rd

Charlotte NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
