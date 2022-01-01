Go
Toast

Bulkogi @ Boxyard

Authentic Korean BBQ with a Twist! Create your own KBBQ Bowls!

900 Park Offices Drive #240

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Waffle Fries$5.00
The Burrito Bowl$10.00
Choice of Korean BBQ + Asian Slaw + Onion Cilantro Mix +
Tomato + Cilantro + Salsa Roja + Roasted Corn + Black Beans + Rice + Cheese +
Sesame Seeds
The Mandoo$7.00
5 Pieces of Fried Korean Dumplings
Create your own Korean BBQ Bowl$10.00
Create your Korean BBQ Bowl. Pick and choose your own toppings to make your own unique Korean BBQ Bowl!
The Kimchi Bul-Fries$12.00
Choice of Korean BBQ + Waffle Fries + Pan-Fried Kimchi + Cilantro + Cheese + Spicy Aioli + Joe’s Spicy Sauce + Egg
The Rice Plate$10.00
Choice of Korean BBQ + Cabbage + Carrots + Green Onions +
Sesame Seeds + Side of White Rice or Fried Rice
The 3 Tacos$10.00
The Bibimbap$10.00
Choice of Korean BBQ + Spring Mix + Sauteed Zucchini + Sauteed
Carrots + Pickled Daikon Radish + Seasoned Blenched Bean Sprouts + Sesame Seeds + Sesame Oil + Rice + Eggs
Can Soda (12oz)$2.00
The Quesadilla$9.00
Choice of Korean BBQ + Flour Tortilla + Signature Four Blend Cheese + Cilantro
See full menu

Location

900 Park Offices Drive #240

Research Triangle NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carrburritos RTP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fullsteam RTP

No reviews yet

Square pizza, salads, bar snacks, and soon...beer to go!

Beyu Caffe - Boxyard RTP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lawrence/Lagoon

No reviews yet

In the event that we sell out early, online ordering options will be disabled for the rest of the day. Check our social media pages for up-to-date information on alternate closing times.
We are so dang proud to have the opportunity to serve ALL Y'ALL!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston