Bull and Bones Blacksburg

1470 S Main St

Popular Items

Quesadillas$8.99
flour tortillas, jack-cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, with salsa and sour cream on the side. add smoked chicken or pulled pork (+$4) or, beef brisket (+$6)
Cookie$5.99
Reserve Cut Sirloin$21.99
the best sirloin in town served with your choice of two sides
Signature Tenderloin Ribs
slow-smoked ribs hand-rubbed with our in-house seasoning and glazed with our Brewhaus BBQ sauce served with coleslaw, hushpuppy and your choice of side
Pub Burger$14.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice of cheese
Signature Brisket Sandwich$15.49
slow smoked beef brisket, melted cheddar cheese on jalapeno cornmeal bread with A1 Mayo and coleslaw
Jumbo Wings
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
Game Day Mac & Cheese$18.99
a large portion of our mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket(+$3), finished with melted cheddar jack cheese
Brewhaus Smoked BBQ Sandwich$14.49
hand pulled slow smoked pork shoulder served on a brioche bun with slaw
1 sauce included, additional charge for extra sauces
Fried Pickles$8.99
lightly breaded and fried to perfection,
served with ranch or chipotle aioli
Location

Blacksburg VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
