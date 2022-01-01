Go
Toast

Bull and Buck

Come in and enjoy!

305 Gold River Ct

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wild Mushroom Pizza$19.00
Wild Mushroom Medley with Fontina Cheese and Truffle Oil
Reuben Sandwich$21.00
Corned Bison Reuben with Root Vegetable Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, and Swiss on Black Rye
Halibut Fish & Chips$21.00
Guinness-Battered Wild-Caught Halibut Fish and Chips with Tarragon Tartar Sauce
French Onion Soup$11.00
French Onion Soup with Local Organic Candy Yellow Onions, Sourdough Croutons, and Toasted Gruyere
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
Wood Fire Grilled Palisade Peaches, Fried Goat Cheese, Smoked Cashews and Champagne Vinaigrette
Italian Pork Sausage Pizza$21.00
Italian Sweet Pork Sausage, Local Portabella Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, and Arugula
Grilled Caesar Salad$13.00
Wood Fire Grilled Caesar with House-Made Rye Croutons and Shaved Irish Cheddar
Short Rib Ragu Pasta$23.00
Braised Short Rib Ragu on House-Made Pappardelle Pasta
Double Cheeseburger$17.00
Nieslanik Beef Double Burger with Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Cipollini Onions, and Bourbon Aioli. No Temps, please.
Heirloom Tomato Salad$11.00
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Pickled Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cotija Cheese, and Mint with Olive Oil Vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

305 Gold River Ct

Basalt CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Open Sesame

No reviews yet

Farm to bagel.

The Biscuit Food Truck

No reviews yet

Made to Order Breakfast selections. Currently featuring Biscuits & Gravy, Veggie options Meats ,Eggs, Breakfast Tacos and Burittos. Freshly made Rock Canyon Coffee and other soft drinks.

Capitol Creek Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capitol Creek Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston