Bull Mountain Grille

We are a locally owned restaurant, we pride ourselves on being "A Real Montana Steakhouse". We feature hand-cut steaks, unique pasta dishes, and seafood. Made from scratch soups, sauces, and desserts. We use local Montana products in our menu and our recipes, whenever possible. We have upscale food and service at affordable prices. You feel comfortable as soon as you walk through the door, whether in a suit or a T-Shirt, shorts, or jeans. We've been bringing Montana to your plate since 2009!

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2376 Main Street Suite 818 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1455 reviews)

Popular Items

1/3lb Bunkhouse$14.99
What a combination! We add smoked brisket and top it with bacon, grilled onions and mushrooms, and finish with your choice of two cheeses.
Chicken Fried Chicken$20.99
Hand breaded chicken breast fried to a golden brown with your choice of gravy.
Kids Burger$8.99
A burger patty served on a small bun.
Loaded Mac & Cheese$14.99
Penne pasta tossed in our rich cheese sauce, then loaded with chopped bacon bits, diced green onions, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fried Steak$21.99
Half a million MONTANANS can't go wrong when ordering this Certified Angus Steak. A guest favorite, served with brown or cream gravy.
Trailhead Ribeye$28.99
Hand cut daily. Exceptionally tender and juicy.
French Dip$12.99
Tender roast beef simmered in Au Jus then piled high on a steak roll.
1/2lb Black & Bleu$15.99
Blackened seasoning with aged bleu cheese crumbles and bacon bits.
Bull Mountain Rancher$25.99
A juicy , 8oz. flat iron steak that is tender and full of flavor, glazed with merlot peppercorn sauce.
Beef Stroganoff$18.99
Beef tenderloin tips sauteed with onions and mushrooms, brown gravy, bordelaise sauce, sour cream and herbs. Tossed together with penne pasta and finished with parmesan cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2376 Main Street Suite 818

Billings MT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
