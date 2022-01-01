Go
Bull Spit Brewing Maynard

The Tap Room at Bull Spit Brewing Company, located within the Mill complex in Maynard, MA is a great spot to bring the family for food, drinks, music and fun!

20 Sudbury Street

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$14.00
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll made with mozzarella cheese, onions and seasoning. Side of ancho siracha dipping sauce.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken$14.00
6 oz Deep fried chicken breasts tossed in a cayenne butter sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles on a brioche roll.
Choice of Side
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks & Cajun Sausage$11.00
2 pretzels and cajun sausage, served with warm cheddar cheese and mustard.
Chicken Wings (8)$13.00
Eight Smoked wings finished in the fryer tossed with your choice of sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$15.00
6oz fresh chicken breast breaded then fried and topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing on a buttered, toasted brioche roll
Poutine$9.00
French fries, beef demi sauce, cheddar cheese curds
Bull Spit Burger$18.00
Bull Spit's very own sirloin blend, 8 oz grass fed burger from Kalon Farm. Grilled to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion on a buttered brioche roll.
Choice of French Fries or Onion Rings
*These items are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, fish, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Before placing your order, please inform your server if anyone in your party has a food allergy.
Location

Maynard MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
