Bull Spit Brewing Maynard
The Tap Room at Bull Spit Brewing Company, located within the Mill complex in Maynard, MA is a great spot to bring the family for food, drinks, music and fun!
20 Sudbury Street
Popular Items
Location
20 Sudbury Street
Maynard MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Maynard Pizza and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe of India
Come and join us for delicious lunch buffet during Tues-Sat or regular menu throughout the day. We specialize in Northern Indian food.
Smack Noodle
Come in and enjoy!
The Pleasant Cafe
978.897.4511