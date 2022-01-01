Bulla - Atlanta DO NOT USE
Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.
Note: If your order exceeds $250.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.
60 11TH ST NE
Location
60 11TH ST NE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fresh to Order
Enjoy Our New Culinary Creations!
Wildleaf
Come on in and enjoy!
Nagomiya
Come in and enjoy!
LowCountry Steak
Come in and enjoy!