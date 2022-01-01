Go
Toast

Bulla Gastrobar

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

4310 Sharon Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean Salad$10.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano
Chorizo Stuffed Dates$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
Brisket Montaditos$14.00
Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese
Patatas Bravas$7.50
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
Sauteed Garlic Shrimp$13.00
"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes
Chicken Paella$25.00
Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$14.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
Paella Mixta$39.00
Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito, saffron
Grilled Pork Skewers$11.00
"Pintxos" Cumin marinated pork loin, mojo verde, Greek yogurt
Serrano Ham Croquettes$8.50
Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4310 Sharon Rd

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

No reviews yet

Retail pick up from 10am - 8pm.
To-go Menu available from 3pm - 8pm.
We look forward to serving you and appreciate your support!

Southern Pecan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Monte

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Copain

No reviews yet

Gathering around thoughtful food and drink is a powerful thing; we consider it a form of preservation in this busy world. We exist to help you do more of that with ease.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston