Go
Toast

Bulla - Plano DO NOT USE

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.
Note: If your order exceeds $250.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

6007 LEGACY DR, STE 180

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

6007 LEGACY DR, STE 180

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Legacy Hall

No reviews yet

Food Hall

Legacy Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Legacy Hall

No reviews yet

Chilangos

Legacy Hall

No reviews yet

The perfect German brat, crafted by second-generation sausage makers

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston